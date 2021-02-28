Menu

New York AG calling for official referral from Cuomo to investigate sexual harassment allegations

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James adjusts her glasses as she announces that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, in New York. A New York judge on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020, denied the National Rifle Association’s bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Letitia James
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 14:42:17-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling for an official referral from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him.

The attorney general released the following statement

Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary. Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office based on State Law (§ 63-8) and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.
New York Attorney General Letitia James

Beth Garvey, special counsel to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Cuomo administration is asking Attorney General James and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals to select an independent private lawyer to review the allegations.

The governor's office says it is fully cooperating with any investigation.

The special counsel to the governor says it is leaving all decisions regarding the investigation to the independent counsel selected by Attorney General James and the Chief Judge.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Attorney General James said she is not accepting the proposal from Gov. Cuomo

