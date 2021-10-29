New bill increases fines and penalties on illegally modified mufflers and exhaust systems

NEW YORK (WKBW) — A new bill signed by Governor Kathy Hochul Friday increases the penalties motorists and repair shops face for illegally modifying mufflers and exhaust systems to make them "excessively noisy."

The bill amends vehicle and traffic law and increases fines, penalties and creates stricter regulations. The governor's office said it is meant to "protect both public health and the environment."

The new measures are below:

Maximum fines for installing illegal equipment will be raised to $1,000, an $850 increase.

If repair shop owners willfully violate this legislation and install illegal vehicle equipment three times within 18 months, they risk losing their certificate of inspection stations and operating certificate.

Inspection stations will also be required to inspect motorcycles to ensure mufflers and exhausts have not been illegally modified.