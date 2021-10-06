Millions of dollars in federal funding coming to WNY to care for elderly

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Millions of dollars are coming to local communities to help elderly Western Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $149 million in federal aid is being distributed to counties statewide to help older New Yorkers meet basic needs, remain in their homes and communities, slow the spread of COVID-19 and get vaccinated against the virus.

Western New York — specifically, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara Counties — will receive $11,488,696.

Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties fall under the Finger Lakes region. That area will receive $8,917,053.

Here's a breakdown of the other regions of New York State and the funding they'll receive:

Southern Tier: $5,401,414

Central New York: $5,563,927

Mohawk Valley: $4,355,631

North Country: $4,259,349

Capital District: $7,136,560

Hudson Valley: $15,237,162

New York City: $69,492,838

Long Island: $17,617,519

New York is also leading a $2.7 billion national effort to modernize the Older Americans Act, which is the federal structure of funding and regulations overseeing state and local aging services programs.

Currently, the programs are funded primarily by state and county dollars, which covers 85% of program costs; the federal government contributes the remaining 15%.