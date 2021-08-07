Majority of Western New York's Democratic Chairs call on Gov. Cuomo to resign

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Over 50 New York State county Democratic Chairs are calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, including the majority of the Democratic Chairs in Western New York.

The following Democratic Chairs in Western New York are calling on Gov. Cuomo to resign



Cattaraugus County: Frank Puglisi

Chautauqua County: Norman Green

Erie County: Jeremy Zellner

Genesee County: Michael Plitt

Orleans County: Jeff Lewis

Wyoming County: Cynthia Appleton

We, the undersigned Democratic County chairs, call upon Governor Cuomo to immediately resign.



We firmly stand with our state chair, Jay Jacobs, in his call for the Governor’s resignation.



We support President Biden and all our elected officials in their call for Governor Cuomo to resign.



We have individually called for his resignation, and now we do so with one voice.



We thank him for his years of service to the great state of New York, which we all know he holds dear, but demand that he immediately step down.



It's time to move on. Joint statement from 51 New York State county Democratic Chairs

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Allegany County Democratic Chair Michael McCormick and Niagara County Democratic Chair John Jacoby for their stances on whether or not New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign, we've yet to hear back.