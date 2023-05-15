Legislation allows nursing students to complete a portion of clinical training through simulation experiences

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday to allow nursing students to complete up to one-third of their clinical training through simulation experiences.

The governor's office said this is an effort to expedite training and address the statewide nursing shortage, which is projected to reach a workforce need of nearly 40,000 employees by 2030.

"Training needed to become a highly skilled nurse in New York requires clinical placements in a hospital setting, and until students complete those placements, they cannot receive their nursing license and join the workforce. Allowing more simulated training will enable nursing programs to expand their capacity to educate students eager to become nurses, address the shortage, and ensure high quality care for millions of New Yorkers," a release says.