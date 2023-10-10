Jason Arno among those honored at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jason Arno, the Buffalo firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire in March, was among those honored at the 26th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony at the Empire State Convention Center in Albany.
29 firefighters were honored and their names will now be engraved on the Memorial Wall at Empire State Plaza.
- Jason Arno —Buffalo Fire Department
- Herbert Louis Bishop, Sr. — Arlington Fire Department
- Freeman Board — Brockport Fire Department
- James Brooks — Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company
- Owen Carlock — Fire Department of New York
- Joseph Daly — Fire Department of New York
- Andrew DiMaggio — New Rochelle Fire Department
- Dennis Farrell — Fire Department of New York
- Daniel Foley — Fire Department of New York
- Jesse Gerhard — Fire Department of New York
- James Hopkins — Brockport Fire Department
- Ronald Kemly, Sr. — Fire Department of New York
- Timothy Klein — Fire Department of New York
- Michael Lyons — Fire Department of New York
- Peter McCaffrey — Yonkers Fire Department
- James McCauley, Jr. — Fire Department of New York
- William Moon, II — Fire Department of New York
- Philip Morrissey — Cohoes Fire Department
- Daryl Lynn Pace — Ithaca Fire Department
- Brian Payne — Mamaroneck Fire Department
- Raymond Phillips, Jr. — Fire Department of New York
- Judy Spencer — Hartland Volunteer Fire Company
- William Steinberg — Forestburgh Fire Company
- Dennis Tortorella — Mamaroneck Fire Department
- John Vallini — Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department
- Victor Valva — Fire Department of New York
- Tracy Veno — Olean City Fire Department
- Patrick Whalen — Fire Department of New York
- Thomas Wutz, Sr. — State Office of Fire Prevention and Control
“Today, we honor and remember the service of 29 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m proud to honor their memory and extend my gratitude for their service to their families. Please remember these fallen firefighters, and their families, in your thoughts.”
- James Cable, New York State Fire Administrator
Gov. Hochul also issued two proclamations on Tuesday — marking October 10 as Firefighter Appreciation Day and the week of October 8-14, 2023, as Fire Prevention Week.