Jason Arno among those honored at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jason Arno, the Buffalo firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire in March, was among those honored at the 26th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony at the Empire State Convention Center in Albany.

29 firefighters were honored and their names will now be engraved on the Memorial Wall at Empire State Plaza.



Jason Arno —Buffalo Fire Department

Herbert Louis Bishop, Sr. — Arlington Fire Department

Freeman Board — Brockport Fire Department

James Brooks — Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company

Owen Carlock — Fire Department of New York

Joseph Daly — Fire Department of New York

Andrew DiMaggio — New Rochelle Fire Department

Dennis Farrell — Fire Department of New York

Daniel Foley — Fire Department of New York

Jesse Gerhard — Fire Department of New York

James Hopkins — Brockport Fire Department

Ronald Kemly, Sr. — Fire Department of New York

Timothy Klein — Fire Department of New York

Michael Lyons — Fire Department of New York

Peter McCaffrey — Yonkers Fire Department

James McCauley, Jr. — Fire Department of New York

William Moon, II — Fire Department of New York

Philip Morrissey — Cohoes Fire Department

Daryl Lynn Pace — Ithaca Fire Department

Brian Payne — Mamaroneck Fire Department

Raymond Phillips, Jr. — Fire Department of New York

Judy Spencer — Hartland Volunteer Fire Company

William Steinberg — Forestburgh Fire Company

Dennis Tortorella — Mamaroneck Fire Department

John Vallini — Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Victor Valva — Fire Department of New York

Tracy Veno — Olean City Fire Department

Patrick Whalen — Fire Department of New York

Thomas Wutz, Sr. — State Office of Fire Prevention and Control

“Today, we honor and remember the service of 29 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m proud to honor their memory and extend my gratitude for their service to their families. Please remember these fallen firefighters, and their families, in your thoughts.” - James Cable, New York State Fire Administrator

Gov. Hochul also issued two proclamations on Tuesday — marking October 10 as Firefighter Appreciation Day and the week of October 8-14, 2023, as Fire Prevention Week.