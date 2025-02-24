Inmate found dead inside cell at Auburn Correctional Facility

AUBURN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Corrections says an inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility has died in his cell.

DOCCS officials say 61-year-old Jonathan Grant was found unresponsive in his cell. They say facility security, medical staff, and a National Guard member began life-saving measures, including CPR and administering Narcan, but Grant was pronounced dead shortly later.

The National Guard member was there due to an order from the state to support corrections workers during the ongoing corrections strike. Corrections workers tell us they are calling for better working conditions. You can find all the updates on that unauthorized strike here.

According to DOCCS, Jonathan Grant was serving 34-40 years for rape and burglary in Kings County. We're told the County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause of death. and all deaths in DOCCS’ facilities are reviewed by the State Commission of Correction.

