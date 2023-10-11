'I have mixed feelings': NYS legislation could add cameras to state parks, campsites

EAST AURORA, NY — New York State Senator Jim Tedisco, of Clifton Park announced new legislation to add security cameras to all NYS parks, campsites, and recreation areas after the kidnapping of 9-year-old at a state park recently.

7 News spoke to a local hiker, and two local Senators to see how they feel about this possible bill.

Knox Farm State Park is where 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson found Louis Erickson, an avid hiker and walker who worries about his safety on some of his walks.

WKBW

I have mixed feelings, I don't like being looked at or stared at much. But the trails I go on, they are very secluded, I don't mind mind having a little bit more of security knowing that it will discourage people.

This legislation comes after the kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from the Moreau Lake State Park late last month.

New York State has 180 state parks—a third of them already have security cameras at the entrances and exits.

This new bill would require every park to have a security camera system that would identify the types of cars, models, and plate numbers of any vehicle entering or exiting any state park, historic site, campground, or recreational facility.

7 News caught up with local State Senators Sean Ryan and Patrick Gallivan -- both of whom say this move is necessary.

WKBW

Anytime something like this happens, you do a review and now State Parks has to do a review of their current security and see how it can enhanced.

WKBW

This proposal of putting cameras a the entrances and exits at state parks, is an almost insignificant imposition, or it doesn't really impose or restrict a persons liberty at all.

The legislation has yet to hit the floor, but the two Senators told 7 News it may take a few months.