How to submit mobile betting complaints in New York ahead of Super Bowl

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Office of the Inspector General is reminding New Yorkers about how they can submit mobile betting complaints ahead of the Super Bowl.

Here's what you need to do



Contact the mobile sports wagering carriers’ customer service departments:

BetMGM: formalcomplaint.ny@betmgm.com

BetRivers: NYsupport@betrivers.com / (855) 728-5566

Caesars Sportsbook: support-ny@caesarssportsbook.com

DraftKings: sportsbook@draftkings.com

FanDuel: sportsbook@fanduel.com

PointsBet: service@pointsbet.com

WynnBET: nysupport@wynnbet.com If the matter remains unresolved, contact the New York State Gaming Commission: info@gaming.ny.gov As a final step, contact the New York State Inspector General:

Online: ig.ny.gov/form/gaming-ig-complaint-form

E-mail: inspector.general@ig.ny.gov

Twitter & Instagram Direct Message: @NewYorkStateIG

24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-367-4448

Mail: Offices of the Inspector General, Empire State Plaza, Agency Building 2, 16th Floor, Albany, New York 12223

“Mobile sports wagering has taken off in New York State and residents partaking in the gaming should know where to go if they have complaints about the various platforms, starting with the carrier,” said Inspector General Lang. “The New York State Gaming Commission and our office stand ready to help ensure the integrity of all lawful gaming in New York State, and make sure that wagers are handled in a safe, legal and fair manner.”