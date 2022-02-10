Watch
How to submit mobile betting complaints in New York ahead of Super Bowl

John Locher/AP
A mobile football game app is displayed at a Buffalo Wild Wings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings are launching a mobile football game app for customers to pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks. Officials said the goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Sports Bar Mobile Game
Posted at 5:31 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 17:31:37-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Office of the Inspector General is reminding New Yorkers about how they can submit mobile betting complaints ahead of the Super Bowl.

Here's what you need to do

  1. Contact the mobile sports wagering carriers’ customer service departments:
    BetMGM: formalcomplaint.ny@betmgm.com
    BetRivers: NYsupport@betrivers.com / (855) 728-5566
    Caesars Sportsbook: support-ny@caesarssportsbook.com
    DraftKings: sportsbook@draftkings.com
    FanDuel: sportsbook@fanduel.com
    PointsBet: service@pointsbet.com
    WynnBET: nysupport@wynnbet.com
  2. If the matter remains unresolved, contact the New York State Gaming Commission: info@gaming.ny.gov
  3. As a final step, contact the New York State Inspector General:
    Online: ig.ny.gov/form/gaming-ig-complaint-form
    E-mail: inspector.general@ig.ny.gov
    Twitter & Instagram Direct Message: @NewYorkStateIG
    24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-367-4448
    Mail: Offices of the Inspector General, Empire State Plaza, Agency Building 2, 16th Floor, Albany, New York 12223

“Mobile sports wagering has taken off in New York State and residents partaking in the gaming should know where to go if they have complaints about the various platforms, starting with the carrier,” said Inspector General Lang. “The New York State Gaming Commission and our office stand ready to help ensure the integrity of all lawful gaming in New York State, and make sure that wagers are handled in a safe, legal and fair manner.”

