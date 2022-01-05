Hochul to offer up to $3,000 in direct payments to health care workers as part of $10 billion plan

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is offering up to $3,000 each in direct payments to full-time health care workers who remain in their positions for one year as part of a $10 billion plan.

The plan includes the following



$2 billion to support healthcare wages

$2 billion to support healthcare and mental hygiene worker retention bonuses, with up to $3,000 bonuses going to full-time workers who remain in their positions for one year, and pro-rated bonuses for those working fewer hours

$500 million for Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs) to help raise wages for human services workers

$2 billion for healthcare capital infrastructure and improved lab capacity

Other investments in workforce and healthcare access and delivery

"From the very beginning of the pandemic, New York's healthcare workers have been on the front lines," Governor Hochul said. "We must stop the current hemorrhaging of healthcare workers, and we need to not just say we owe them a debt of gratitude, but actually pay them the debt we owe. The health of every New Yorker depends on a strong, stable, and equitable healthcare system, and healthcare workers are its very foundation. With the largest ever investment in healthcare, we will retain, rebuild, and grow our healthcare workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality healthcare for New Yorkers."