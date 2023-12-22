Hochul signs package of legislation aimed at protecting public health across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of legislation aimed at protecting public health across New York State.

It consists of six new laws, one of which will ensure that state-regulated health plans, including Medicaid, cover biomarker testing.

In November, 7 News spoke with a group of cancer survivors and doctors from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center who were calling on Hochul to sign the bill.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network released a statement on Hochul's signing of the bill that said in part:

“ACS CAN is proud to see New York, a longstanding leader in health equity and medical innovation, join thirteen other states that have recently enacted similar legislation. This action ensures that New York will continue to pave the way in the fight against cancer and improve access to the most effective treatments, giving patients a better chance of living longer, healthier lives.” - Lisa Lacasse, President of ACS CAN

According to the governor's office, the other five laws will:

