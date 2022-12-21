Hochul signs legislation to establish statewide pay transparency law

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has signed legislation to establish a statewide pay transparency law.

The governor's office said the law requires employers to list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions and will level the playing field for all workers.

"In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers - and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color." - Gov. Hochul

"The Salary Transparency Act signed into law today will provide fundamental information for all New York workers and takes an important first step toward pay equity for women and people of color." - Chair of the Legislative Committee of NELA/NY Miriam Clark

In addition, Hochul signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which the governor's office says will protect warehouse distribution workers from undisclosed or unlawful work speed quotas, and includes protections for workers who fail to meet unlawful quotas.