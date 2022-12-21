Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Hochul signs legislation to establish statewide pay transparency law

Cash Money Dollar Bills
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Cash Money Dollar Bills
Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 11:27:18-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has signed legislation to establish a statewide pay transparency law.

The governor's office said the law requires employers to list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions and will level the playing field for all workers.

"In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers - and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color."
- Gov. Hochul
"The Salary Transparency Act signed into law today will provide fundamental information for all New York workers and takes an important first step toward pay equity for women and people of color."
- Chair of the Legislative Committee of NELA/NY Miriam Clark

In addition, Hochul signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which the governor's office says will protect warehouse distribution workers from undisclosed or unlawful work speed quotas, and includes protections for workers who fail to meet unlawful quotas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills