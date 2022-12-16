Hochul signs legislation to establish 'Blue Alert System' in effort to decrease crime against police

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has signed legislation to establish a "Blue Alert System" in an effort to decrease crime against police officers.
A release says the system is meant to aid in the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspected of killing or seriously wounding a police officer.
"Law enforcement is known for being a dangerous profession. However, officers chose this profession because they believe in public service, helping others and putting the public ahead of themselves. Each call to service brings its own set of challenges and officers never know for certain what they will face. By establishing a Blue Alert system, we can better protect law enforcement from individuals who are looking to inflict harm on officers that have committed their lives to protecting others."
- New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli