Hochul signs legislation aimed at combating gun violence and criminalizing sale of 'ghost guns'

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that is aimed at combating gun violence and criminalizing the sale of 'ghost guns'.

The legislation package includes the following



criminalizing the sale of 'ghost guns'

criminalizing the sale of untraceable guns

cracking down on firearms that are designed to look like toy guns

"Gun violence is a public health and public safety crisis that must be dealt with aggressively," said Governor Hochul. "Working with partners at all levels, my administration will continue to crack down on the distribution and possession of dangerous weapons and put an end to the gun violence epidemic."