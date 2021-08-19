Hochul: New York is committed to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soon-to-be New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that New York State is committed to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Thursday, the lieutenant governor said about people in Afghanistan, "it is time for us to help them [Afghans]."

When I served in Congress, I met with many Afghans when I traveled to their country. They were there for us, now it's time for us to help them.



NY is committed to doing our part to welcome refugees fleeing Afghanistan.



The arms of the Statue of Liberty are open wide to you.

According to data from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, a total of 860 Refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIVs) resettled in New York State in 2020, with 273 coming from Afghanistan.

The majority of refugees (222) in New York State came to Erie County.

The United States has 19 cities that accept Special Immigrant Visa holders from Iraq and Afghanistan, which includes Buffalo.

Here is the list of cities that resettles Afghan/Iraqi refugees



Phoenix Denver Jacksonville, Fla. Atlanta Chicago Baltimore St. Louis Raleigh/Durham, N.C. Northern New Jersey Las Vegas Buffalo, N.Y. Cleveland Portland, Ore. Philadelphia Pittsburgh Austin, Texas Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Houston Salt Lake City

The state department has listed the following options that will influence where Afghan/Iraqi Special Immigrant Visa holders will be placed



Choose a city from the list above List a person near whom you would like to be resettled Allow a resettlement agency to choose a location

The state department advises Special Immigrant Visa holders to consider cost of living when making decisions on where to be placed.