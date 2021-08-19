Watch
Hochul: New York is committed to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan

Buffalo is one of 19 cities that resettles Afghan, Iraqi refugees
Chris Mackey
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soon-to-be New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that New York State is committed to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Thursday, the lieutenant governor said about people in Afghanistan, "it is time for us to help them [Afghans]."

According to data from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, a total of 860 Refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIVs) resettled in New York State in 2020, with 273 coming from Afghanistan.

The majority of refugees (222) in New York State came to Erie County.

The United States has 19 cities that accept Special Immigrant Visa holders from Iraq and Afghanistan, which includes Buffalo.

Here is the list of cities that resettles Afghan/Iraqi refugees

  1. Phoenix
  2. Denver
  3. Jacksonville, Fla.
  4. Atlanta
  5. Chicago
  6. Baltimore
  7. St. Louis
  8. Raleigh/Durham, N.C.
  9. Northern New Jersey
  10. Las Vegas
  11. Buffalo, N.Y.
  12. Cleveland
  13. Portland, Ore.
  14. Philadelphia
  15. Pittsburgh
  16. Austin, Texas
  17. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
  18. Houston
  19. Salt Lake City

The state department has listed the following options that will influence where Afghan/Iraqi Special Immigrant Visa holders will be placed

  1. Choose a city from the list above
  2. List a person near whom you would like to be resettled
  3. Allow a resettlement agency to choose a location

The state department advises Special Immigrant Visa holders to consider cost of living when making decisions on where to be placed.

