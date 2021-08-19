Hochul: New York is committed to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soon-to-be New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that New York State is committed to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.
In a tweet on Thursday, the lieutenant governor said about people in Afghanistan, "it is time for us to help them [Afghans]."
When I served in Congress, I met with many Afghans when I traveled to their country. They were there for us, now it's time for us to help them.— Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 19, 2021
NY is committed to doing our part to welcome refugees fleeing Afghanistan.
The arms of the Statue of Liberty are open wide to you. pic.twitter.com/TZNd2Cpd8Q
According to data from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, a total of 860 Refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIVs) resettled in New York State in 2020, with 273 coming from Afghanistan.
The majority of refugees (222) in New York State came to Erie County.
The United States has 19 cities that accept Special Immigrant Visa holders from Iraq and Afghanistan, which includes Buffalo.
Here is the list of cities that resettles Afghan/Iraqi refugees
- Phoenix
- Denver
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Baltimore
- St. Louis
- Raleigh/Durham, N.C.
- Northern New Jersey
- Las Vegas
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Cleveland
- Portland, Ore.
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Austin, Texas
- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
- Houston
- Salt Lake City
The state department has listed the following options that will influence where Afghan/Iraqi Special Immigrant Visa holders will be placed
- Choose a city from the list above
- List a person near whom you would like to be resettled
- Allow a resettlement agency to choose a location
The state department advises Special Immigrant Visa holders to consider cost of living when making decisions on where to be placed.