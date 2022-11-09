Hochul: New York has collected over $500 million in mobile sports wagering tax revenue

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that since January New York has collected $542 million in mobile sports wagering tax revenue.

Including an additional $200 million in licensing fees, a total of more than $740 million in revenue has been generated since mobile sports wagering became available in the state in January.

The governor's office said the revenue is being reinvested in education, grants for youth sports and problem gambling prevention treatment and recovery services.

"By bringing sports wagering to New York, we have not only opened the door to responsible entertainment for millions of sports fans, but we have also brought in significant revenue to support schools, as well as youth sports, while implementing important safeguards to help those who need it. I'm proud of the work that has been done to secure our state's top position in mobile sports wagering, and I am excited to continue the trend as we secure hundreds of millions of dollars to support programs that will improve the lives of New Yorkers." - Gov. Hochul

According to the governor's office, New York set a record of $73 million in mobile sports wagering tax revenue in September, the most generated by any state to date and broke its own record of $63 million which was set in January.

"New York continues to lead the nation in sports wagering thanks to Governor Hochul's enacting of smart gaming policies that deliver real, transformative results for New Yorkers. The revenue generated from sports wagering will provide critical support to our schools, youth sports and responsible gaming programs." - New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O'Dwyer

If you or someone you know may have a gambling addiction, New York State has a free confidential helpline that can connect you with a provider in your community. There is also a gamblers anonymous program.