Hochul announces thousands of jobs available to eligible asylum seekers and migrants

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that 18,000 jobs are available to eligible asylum seekers and migrants.

The governor said this is part of a new statewide initiative to move asylum seekers and migrants who have attained legal work status in the U.S. out of shelters and into independent living.

"Migrants and asylum seekers came here to work -- so let's put them to work. Right now, we have a migrant crisis and a workforce crisis. By connecting work-eligible individuals with jobs and opportunity in New York, we can solve them both and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers." - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) conducted outreach to employers and identified more than 18,000 job openings with 379 companies willing to hire eligible asylum seekers and migrants.

You can find a breakdown of the jobs available by region below.



Capital Region Jobs — 523

Central Region Jobs — 673

Finger Lakes Jobs — 205

Hudson Valley Jobs — 2,896

Long Island Jobs — 1,294

Mohawk Valley Jobs — 120

North Country Jobs — 208

Southern Tier Jobs — 98

Western Region Jobs — 1,521

New York City Jobs — 9,801

Other — 1,084

According to the governor's office, employers were identified through the following portal and eligible asylum seekers and migrants can register here.

You can find more information here.