Hochul announces thousands of jobs available to eligible asylum seekers and migrants

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that 18,000 jobs are available to eligible asylum seekers and migrants.
The governor said this is part of a new statewide initiative to move asylum seekers and migrants who have attained legal work status in the U.S. out of shelters and into independent living.
"Migrants and asylum seekers came here to work -- so let's put them to work. Right now, we have a migrant crisis and a workforce crisis. By connecting work-eligible individuals with jobs and opportunity in New York, we can solve them both and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers."
The governor's office said the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) conducted outreach to employers and identified more than 18,000 job openings with 379 companies willing to hire eligible asylum seekers and migrants.
You can find a breakdown of the jobs available by region below.
- Capital Region Jobs — 523
- Central Region Jobs — 673
- Finger Lakes Jobs — 205
- Hudson Valley Jobs — 2,896
- Long Island Jobs — 1,294
- Mohawk Valley Jobs — 120
- North Country Jobs — 208
- Southern Tier Jobs — 98
- Western Region Jobs — 1,521
- New York City Jobs — 9,801
- Other — 1,084
According to the governor's office, employers were identified through the following portal and eligible asylum seekers and migrants can register here.