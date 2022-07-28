Hochul announces $113 million for SUNY in effort to increase enrollment and completion rates

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that $113 million will be distributed in an effort to boost enrollment and completion rates at SUNY schools.

"SUNY has provided life-changing educational opportunities for countless students and we must continue to provide the resources needed for the next generation of students seeking a world-class education. With today's approval by the SUNY Board of Trustees, we have delivered on the commitment made in the budget to revitalize the SUNY system, hire additional faculty, increase diversity among the student body, and expand the reach of our campuses to attract and retain students."



Governor Hochul

The $113 million will be distributed to two areas:

$60 million will be used across SUNY campuses to support enrollment initiatives, production, educational programs, student services, and micro-credentialing. Any campus that receives funding must inform the SUNY System Administration of the intended use of the money for approval.

The remaining $53 million will be used to hire full-time faculties.

"As SUNY rises to the Governor's challenge to innovate higher education to reach all learners and support their success, we are thankful for the direct funding to help our campuses exceed in this noble work. Having a college education matters, even more so today as industries evolve, and earning a degree or credential from SUNY's highly-ranked colleges and universities sets students on a course for greater achievements. Our student's success drives us to do more, and on behalf of our campus leaders and the excellent faculty and staff that support and inspire our students, we are excited for this opportunity."



SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley

The SUNY Board of Trustees has also agreed to maintain tuition rates and board-based fees at 2021–2022 levels for all state-operated campuses.