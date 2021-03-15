Half of NY voters say Gov. Cuomo should not resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York voters say Governor Andrew Cuomo should not immediately resign, according to new research published Monday by Siena College.

The poll found 50 percent of voters believe the Governor should not resign, while 35 percent believe it's time he step down.

This new poll comes as the governor faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The research also found 48 percent of voters say the governor can continue to effectively do his job, compared to 34 percent who believe he can not.