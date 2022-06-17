Governor Hochul's office unveils interactive broadband service map

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul's office has unveiled a new tool aimed at guiding efforts to address broadband availability gaps statewide.

The state's new interactive broadband service map is part of a $1 billion initiative called ConnectAll. The map provides detailed information on the broadband infrastructure of neighborhoods around the state by allowing users to search their addresses and see which providers are available, the technology those providers use and what speeds are available in their area.

"High-speed internet is more essential than ever to access the basic services and information that we use in our daily lives," Governor Hochul said.

The idea is to use the map to better allocate state and federal resources to areas that either have minimal or no broadband internet service. The state conducted an 18-month study in collaboration with more than 60 internet service providers to create the mapping tool.

The ConnectAll program will then use data further collected by the new broadband map to set up and administer grant programs, so it can allocate state and federal funds for planning, engineering and building new broadband infrastructure.