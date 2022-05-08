Gov. Kathy Hochul announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement in a tweet and said:

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.



A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. - Gov. Hochul

According to data released by the state Friday, the statewide 7-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100K was 43.73, the statewide 7-day average percent positive was 6.85% and there were 2,187 patients hospitalized statewide.

In the Western New York region, the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100K was 58.49 and the 7-day average percent positive was 17.18% with 200 patients hospitalized.

In the Finger Lakes region, the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100K was 41.87 and the 7-day average percent positive was 12.98% with 342 patients hospitalized.