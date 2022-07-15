Gov. Hochul signs legislation that bans smoking in public parks and beaches

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that bans smoking in public parks and beaches.
The legislation bans smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps according to the governor's office. Smoking those areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50.
The governor's office said the Adirondacks and Catskills as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes are exempt from the legislation.
"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places. I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."
- Gov. Hochul