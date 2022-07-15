Gov. Hochul signs legislation that bans smoking in public parks and beaches

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that bans smoking in public parks and beaches.

The legislation bans smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps according to the governor's office. Smoking those areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50.

The governor's office said the Adirondacks and Catskills as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes are exempt from the legislation.