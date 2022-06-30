Gov. Hochul signs legislation targeting unfair ticketing practices

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday she has signed legislation targeting unfair ticketing practices in the live event industry.

According to a release, the bill will:

Increase transparency for consumers purchasing tickets to live events by banning hidden fees

Expand penalties for use of scalper bots and ticket purchasing software

Outlaw the sale of free tickets

Prohibit delivery fees on tickets that are delivered electronically or printed at home