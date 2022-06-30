Gov. Hochul signs legislation targeting unfair ticketing practices

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday she has signed legislation targeting unfair ticketing practices in the live event industry.
According to a release, the bill will:
- Increase transparency for consumers purchasing tickets to live events by banning hidden fees
- Expand penalties for use of scalper bots and ticket purchasing software
- Outlaw the sale of free tickets
- Prohibit delivery fees on tickets that are delivered electronically or printed at home
"Live entertainment has long been a critical sector in our economy, and as consumers and the industry recover from the pandemic, it is important that we make the ticket-buying experience easier and more transparent. This bill will expand penalties for malicious ticketing practices that have made live events inaccessible to New Yorkers for too long. Today, we are taking an important step towards ensuring that every New Yorker has a fair opportunity to enjoy the unique arts and cultural experiences that our state has to offer."
- Gov. Hochul