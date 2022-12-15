Gov. Hochul signs bill to end sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has signed a bill to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores.

The governor said the bill, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris (D -12th District), aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders. It will go into place in 2024 and will allow pet stores to host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations.

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment. I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state." - Gov. Hochul

Sen. Gianaris released the following statement: