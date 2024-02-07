Gov. Hochul recognizes February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul recognized February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in New York State and issued a proclamation and directed statewide landmarks to be illuminated in orange Tuesday night.

The governor's office said the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence has launched a Healthy Relationship Quiz "aimed to help individuals spot the difference between Green Flags and Red Flags," as well as a "Green Flags" social media campaign.

You can find the quiz on the state's website here.

“Through social media and other technological outlets, teenagers are bombarded by the pressures of society, and it is our responsibility to support them as they navigate the pitfalls and uncertainties of adolescence. My administration is committed to developing resources for families, schools and communities to expand youth mental health education and behavioral guidance as we work toward ending teen dating violence once and for all.” - Gov. Hochul