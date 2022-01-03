Gov. Hochul proposes term limits and ban on outside income for elected officials

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul will propose term limits and a ban on outside income for elected officials as part of her 2022 State of the State.

A release from the governor's office says Hochul will introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for statewide elected officials. The governor will also propose legislation to ban earned outside income for statewide elected officials, with an exception for academic positions that must receive ethics board approval.

On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve. I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state. - Gov. Hochul

The governor is set to deliver the 2022 State of the State Wednesday.