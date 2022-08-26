Gov. Hochul announces state actions taken on Women's Equality Day

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced state actions that have been taken on Women's Equality Day.

The New York State Department of Labor will provide a report that analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workplace. It will focus on the multi-layered gender wage gap.

"As New York State's first female Governor, I hope to send a message to women and girls across the world that they can be anything they want to be. In highlighting the struggles women have faced throughout the pandemic, we are taking an important step toward ensuring equality in the workforce and beyond. Today, we are ensuring the future we leave for our daughters and granddaughters is an even brighter, fairer one than was left to us." - Gov. Hochul

In addition, the governor announced the New York State Division of Human Rights has released new guidance on workplace protections against pregnancy discrimination. According to the governor's office, the division has awarded over $2.3 million in the last year to 126 women who filed sex discrimination claims against employers, landlords, and businesses across the state.

"There's no place for unlawful discrimination or harassment of any form — in the workplace or anywhere else. We've come a long way in changing workplace culture in government, and as we celebrate Women's Equality Day across the state, we are sending a message that whether in a private setting or in a public sector office, sexual harassment is not okay. In New York State, we are committed to promoting safety, dignity, and respect for everyone." - Gov. Hochul

A proclamation was signed declaring August 26 "Women's Equality Day" in the state and the following will be illuminated purple and gold in recognition: