Gov. Hochul announces plan to make to-go drinks permanent in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week that as part of the budget she is proposing to make to-go drinks permanent in New York State.

This policy was first implemented in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help bars and restaurants stay afloat amid all the closures and restrictions.

As part of our budget, I’m proposing we make to-go drinks permanent in New York!



Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, applauded the governor's push, releasing the following statement:

"The entire hospitality industry is thankful that Governor Hochul once again recognizes the important role that drinks to-go has played for our businesses. From inflation to staffing challenges, our members face increasingly slim profit margins. There is a new battle each day and many will never get back the losses from the height of the pandemic. Simply put, every little bit helps. We urge the state Legislature to follow suit and make drinks to-go permanent.”

