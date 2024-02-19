Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

Gov. Hochul announces plan to make to-go drinks permanent in New York State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to make to-go drinks permanent in NYS.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 12:11:14-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week that as part of the budget she is proposing to make to-go drinks permanent in New York State.

This policy was first implemented in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help bars and restaurants stay afloat amid all the closures and restrictions.

Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, applauded the governor's push, releasing the following statement:

"The entire hospitality industry is thankful that Governor Hochul once again recognizes the important role that drinks to-go has played for our businesses. From inflation to staffing challenges, our members face increasingly slim profit margins. There is a new battle each day and many will never get back the losses from the height of the pandemic. Simply put, every little bit helps. We urge the state Legislature to follow suit and make drinks to-go permanent.”

Fleischut joined 7 Voices on Friday to discuss the plan further. You can watch the full conversation in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!