Gov. Hochul announces plan to address truck and bus driver shortage in New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to help address the shortage of truck and bus drivers.

As part of the governor's plan, the availability of road tests for Commercial Driver License (CDL) applicants would be expanded and would allow qualified third parties to offer the road tests reducing the time it takes to get qualified CDL drivers on the road.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will hold a public hearing on January 26 to hear and review comments on the plan.The hearing will take place virtually via WebEx from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and will be open for public comments following a brief introduction by DMV representatives. You can find a link to the public hearing here and written comments can be submitted to CDLThirdPartyTesting@dmv.ny.gov from January 18 to February 4. Feedback gathered will be used to evaluate and develop an implementation plan.

As we continue to fight this pandemic, we remain committed to expanding opportunities for New Yorkers, supporting our schools, and doing all we can to address the supply-chain issues that have affected many businesses throughout our state and country. By enabling third parties to give the road test for truck and bus drivers, we will create new avenues for New Yorkers to begin exciting careers, for our children to get to school, and to ensure that vital goods get where they need to be. - Gov. Hochul

According to a release, a rigorous monitoring system will be established to ensure that qualified CDL trainers safely administer the road tests in compliance with state and federal regulations.