Gov. Hochul announces partnership to strengthen home care services for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new statewide partnership that will strengthen the state's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) which provides home care services to about 250,000 New Yorkers.

The statewide partner is Public Partnerships LLC (PPL). According to the governor's office, it will move its national headquarters to NYS and create more than 1,200 jobs while supporting CDPAP caregivers currently working throughout NYS.

“We’re committed to protecting home care users, supporting caregivers and ensuring the vital CDPAP program continues serving the New Yorkers who rely on it. Our plan will deliver a stronger CDPAP and leverage a diverse, statewide partnership to ensure the high-quality, personalized care that New Yorkers need.” - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said as part of this process CDPAP eligibility for home care users will not change and individuals who receive care through the program will not need to reapply. It is meant to strengthen CDPAP and ensure caregivers receive timely payments and those who rely on services avoid disruptions.

“We are excited and proud to serve as a partner to the State, our more than 30 regional FI partners, and local advocates in transitioning to the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program. Our focus is on ensuring minimal disruption to consumers and caregivers as we work to deliver a culturally sensitive process that will help sustain the program for the many New Yorkers who rely on it.” - PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Coppola

In addition, the governor's office said by partnering with PPL, the state will also activate PPL’s subcontracted partners throughout the state to ensure multilingual, culturally sensitive home care is easily accessible, which include:

Four Core Regional Home Care Partners:



Chinese American Planning Council, the lead regional partner for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Concepts of Independence, Inc., the lead regional partner for the Hudson Valley region including Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam and surrounding counties.

Angels In Your Home, the lead regional partner for mid-state areas including Albany, Saratoga, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and surrounding counties.

Consumer Directed Choices (CDChoices), the lead regional partner for Upstate and Southwestern areas including Allegany, Oswego, Hamilton, Clinton and surrounding counties.

Strategic Partnership Alliance of Community-Based Providers:



More than 30 different home care agencies currently active in New York’s CDPAP who provide a wide array of multilingual, culturally sensitive care to communities across the State. The list of additional agencies participating in this strategic partnership alliance will be announced in the near future.

“This contract award ensures the State will continue to provide necessary care options through the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, as well as strengthening this vital program to deliver uninterrupted services and care to those in need, greater fiscal accountability, and timely payments to providers. Governor Hochul continues to protect those who are served by this program from waste and abuse, and this diverse new alliance will safeguard the commitment and ongoing work of New York State to provide multilingual, culturally sensitive home care that is readily accessible for those who rely on it today, and who will need it in the future.” - State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

The governor's office also said state officials and partners will begin a comprehensive transition process focused on ensuring communication, dialogue and support for CDPAP home care users and caregivers. The transition will continue throughout the coming months and ensure home care users and caregivers are protected before the new statewide partnership takes effect in mid-2025.

The process will include:



Direct in-person and virtual meetings with home care users and caregivers throughout the State.

Coordination with disability and senior advocacy groups.

Open dialogue with elected officials across the State.

Ongoing review by State officials to ensure the needs of home care users and caregivers are thoroughly addressed before the new statewide partnership takes effect.