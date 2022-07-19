Watch Now
Gov. Hochul announces new statewide workplace harassment hotline

Seth Wenig/AP
Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 19, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new statewide workplace harassment hotline.

The confidential hotline will be operated by the New York State Division of Human Rights. Workers who have experienced sexual harassment can call the hotline to connect with pro-bono attorneys ready to advise them of their respective cases.

"Every worker deserves access to resources to protect themselves from sexual harassment," Hochul said of the hotline. "New York State has taken action to make the workplace safer, more respectful, and more collaborative, and we will never stop working to support survivors and eliminate the scourge of sexual harassment."

Prior to the hotline launch, Hochul signed legislation in March that not only implemented this hotline but also protected workplace discrimination victims from retaliation.

Those looking to connect with the hotline are asked to call 1-800-HARASS-3 or 1-800-427-2773.

