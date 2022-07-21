Gov. Hochul announces launch of program to enhance statewide cyber defenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced today the start of a shared services program to assist New York counties with cybersecurity.

"By launching this $30 million program, we are bolstering the state's capabilities to respond to the evolving threat of cyberattacks and strengthening our ability to protect New York's institutions, citizens, and public safety," Hochul said.

The launch of this program will complement the work of the State's Joint Security Operations Center in Brooklyn - a command center that houses cybersecurity assets from multiple levels of government.

The JSOC partners in Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and Yonkers will be offered CrowdStrike endpoint detection program services at no cost.

This program will help the state's cybersecurity teams become more efficient at tracking sophisticated attacks and uncovering incidents, which can lead to a faster and more precise remediation.