Gov. Hochul announces Covid-19 relief for local governments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced Friday that $387 million in COVID-19 relief will be delivered to local New York governments.

The relief is for governments to help boost their pandemic response and to tackle early-on any pandemic-related surges in the fall and winter.

"We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government," Hochul said.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act which allocated $350 billion for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same local governments received identical payments last summer, totaling $774 million in COVID-19 relief.