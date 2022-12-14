Gov. Hochul announces additional funding to boost HEAP payments

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state has gotten another $63 million dollars in federal funding that will be used to increase the base amount of assistance eligible households can receive.

The Governor says New York has gotten more than $412 million dollars in federal funding for the HEAP program this year compared to $387 million dollars last year.

"As temperatures dip this winter, my administration is committed to making sure all New Yorkers are able to heat their homes. Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine. As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter."



Gov. Kathy Hochul

The higher benefits went into effect on December 11, eligible applicants can now get a one time payment of up to $1,126 dollar per season, to assist with higher energy costs.

Households that received a regular HEAP benefit before the higher payments went into place, will receive a supplemental benefit to make up the difference. Those supplemental payments are expected to be issued early next year.

You can apply for HEAP benefits here.