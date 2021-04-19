Gov. Cuomo's favorability rating is at the lowest its ever been, poll suggests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll released Monday shows Governor Cuomo's favorability and re-election ratings continue to go down.

The poll shows Cuomo’s job performance rating is negative 42-56 percent. That's down from both March and February. It's also the lowest his favorabilty rating has ever been, the very first time in a Siena College poll that more than 50 percent of voters viewed Cuomo unfavorably.

The poll also showed that 33 percent of New Yorkers are prepared to re-elect Cuomo next year if he runs. Compare that to 57 percent who prefer ‘someone else.'

Still, a majority of New Yorkers continue to say that he should not resign and that he is doing his job effectively. His handling of the pandemic is also still receiving majority approval.

New Yorkers were also asked about the new state budget, which received overwhelming support. 72 percent of voters approve of increasing tax rates on millionaires. Also gaining support was the legalization of recreational marijuana. 57 percent of New Yorkers approve of the legislation.

