Gov. Cuomo signs legislation aimed at making health care more accessible for veterans

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he signed legislation that is aimed at making health care more accessible for veterans.

According to the governor, the legislation will allow veterans to qualify for state benefits after a diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The legislation also allows for veterans to be able to be diagnosed at any New York State licensed healthcare provider.

"Our service members defend our country and protect our freedom, the least we can do is ensure they can access care as easily as possible once they leave active service," Governor Cuomo said. "Making it easier for veterans to be diagnosed so they can receive state benefits is crucial in making sure they are able to undergo any mental health treatment they may need once they retire from service."