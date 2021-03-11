Menu

Gov. Cuomo groping allegation reported to police

Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 17:37:29-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said she has reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself.

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, said in a statement Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the woman who made the allegations was told she should contact her local police department. She said she phoned police herself when the woman declined, through her lawyer, to make a formal complaint.

