Gov. Cuomo announces statewide crackdown on underage drinking for summer concert season

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced there will be a statewide crackdown on underage drinking for summer concert season.

The governor said there will be state investigators on patrol at popular summer concert venues such as CMAC in Canandaigua, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Jones Beach, and the Lakeview Amphitheater. The investigators will be there to crack down on underage drinking and the use of fake IDs.

"New Yorkers fought hard against COVID-19, and because of their toughness, we can once again enjoy live music at the outstanding venues across this state," Governor Cuomo said. "As we continue to overcome the tragedies of the past year, I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Through this enforcement effort, investigators are working together to combat a dangerous problem and keep New Yorkers safe."

Officials say those who are under 21 and found using a fake ID to purchase alcohol can be ticketed and their license can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

"We can finally get back to enjoying summer concerts—don't spoil the fun by using a fake ID," Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, said. "Our investigators are experts at detecting fakes, and they use state-of-the-art equipment to verify fraudulent IDs. No matter how good you think yours is, they will spot it and you will be charged. Apart from the legal cost of underage drinking, you also put yourself and others at risk. It is just not worth it."

Those who are struggling with an addiction or know someone who is can find help by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).