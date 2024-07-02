Free pool access at New York State Parks this summer as part of 'Get Offline, Get Outside' campaign

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign.

The campaign aims to promote physical and mental health by helping kids and families ditch their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation.

As part of the campaign, the state is waiving swimming pool entry fees at New York State Parks this summer. In addition, the Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program is being launched to help with transportation to swimming lessons.

“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all cross our state. Summer is here – get offline and get outside.” - Gov. Hochul

The following pools will be free to access for New Yorkers this summer:

Hudson Valley



Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain

FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown

High Tor State Park Pool – New City

Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage

New York City



Roberto Clemente State Park Pool – Bronx

Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor) – Manhattan

Long Island



Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh

Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk

Capital Region



Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley



Mine Kill State Park Pool – North Blenheim

Southern Tier



Watkins Glen State Park Pool – Watkins Glen

Finger Lakes



Letchworth State Park Pool – Castile

Western New York



Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown

North Country

