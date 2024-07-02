Watch Now
Free pool access at New York State Parks this summer as part of 'Get Offline, Get Outside' campaign

Letchworth State Park
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 02, 2024

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign.

The campaign aims to promote physical and mental health by helping kids and families ditch their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation.

As part of the campaign, the state is waiving swimming pool entry fees at New York State Parks this summer. In addition, the Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program is being launched to help with transportation to swimming lessons.

“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all cross our state. Summer is here – get offline and get outside.”
- Gov. Hochul

The following pools will be free to access for New Yorkers this summer:

Hudson Valley

  • Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain
  • FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown
  • High Tor State Park Pool – New City
  • Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage

New York City

  • Roberto Clemente State Park Pool – Bronx
  • Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor) – Manhattan

Long Island

  • Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh
  • Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk

Capital Region

  • Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley

  • Mine Kill State Park Pool – North Blenheim

Southern Tier

  • Watkins Glen State Park Pool – Watkins Glen

Finger Lakes

  • Letchworth State Park Pool – Castile

Western New York

  • Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown

North Country

  • Keewaydin State Park Pool – Alexandria Bay
