Final toll barrier removed on NYS Thruway, cashless tolling project to be completed in October

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the final toll barrier has been removed on the New York State Thruway.

The last standing toll plaza at Exit 60 (Westfield) was removed by Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC Monday. 52 toll plazas, including 230 individual toll booths, have been removed since cashless tolling went live in NYS in November 2020.

Exit realignment and road reconstruction continues with the project on schedule to be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

"Cashless tolling not only helps improve safety and traffic flow on our state's highways, but it's a critical component in helping strengthen New York's economy, both regionally and statewide," Governor Hochul said. "As someone who has spent countless hours traveling every inch of the Thruway, I can attest how transformative this milestone is for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who utilize this roadway each day and I thank the hundreds of people who continue to work around the clock to improve New York's transportation system every day."

"The implementation of cashless tolling is one of the largest and most comprehensive projects in the nearly 70-year history of the New York State Thruway Authority. Over the last two-plus years, hundreds of women and men have dedicated thousands of hours into this transformative project that has significantly enhanced the future of transportation decades to come," said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll.

You can find more information on the state's cashless tolling project here.