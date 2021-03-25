Ethics probe sought into COVID testing for Cuomo's relatives

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The office of New York's attorney general says reports of preferential coronavirus testing given to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's relatives are "troubling" and is calling on state ethics investigators to get involved.

The statement Thursday from the office of Attorney General Letitia James was in response to reports published in the Times Union of Albany, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the governor disputed that members of Cuomo's family had received special treatment.

The Times Union reported that CNN journalist Chris Cuomo was among those tested by top health department officials.

The governor's brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020.