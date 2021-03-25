Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Ethics probe sought into COVID testing for Cuomo's relatives

items.[0].image.alt
Office of the NY Governor via AP
In this image taken from video from the Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)
Cuomo
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:47:16-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The office of New York's attorney general says reports of preferential coronavirus testing given to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's relatives are "troubling" and is calling on state ethics investigators to get involved.

The statement Thursday from the office of Attorney General Letitia James was in response to reports published in the Times Union of Albany, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the governor disputed that members of Cuomo's family had received special treatment.

The Times Union reported that CNN journalist Chris Cuomo was among those tested by top health department officials.

The governor's brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources