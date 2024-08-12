Emergency assistance to be available for homeowners impacted by remnants of Hurricane Debby

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW — Governor Kathy Hochul announced emergency assistance will be made available to help homeowners impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

As the storm moved north, areas across New York and northern Pennsylvania were hit hard by heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes.

New York Homes and Community Renewal is launching an emergency repair program for homeowners in Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben, and St. Lawrence Counties impacted by the storm. Under this program, homeowners in those counties will be eligible for grants of $50,000 to fund qualifying repairs to damage caused by the storm that are not covered by insurance.

Staff from the New York State Department of Financial Services will also be deployed to impacted communities to support residents and businesses with financial services questions.

“State agencies have teams on the ground helping to clear damage and we are working with our local partners as they begin damage assessments,” Governor Hochul said. “We will continue to provide rapid relief for impacted residents and municipalities as these communities rebuild from the devastating remnants of Hurricane Debby.”

Homeowners in other counties may become eligible as state and local recovery agencies conduct damage assessments in the coming days.

Eligible homeowners can apply here.