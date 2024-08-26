Eligible New York families have until September 3 to apply for summer food assistance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No Kid Hungry New York is encouraging eligible New York families to apply for the new federal Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program before the September 3 deadline.

According to No Kid Hungry, eligible families can receive a one-time installment of $120 per child on their EBT cards to replace the cost of meals they’d otherwise receive at school. About $200 million will be distributed in food aid through the program to around 2 million children in NYS.

“As summer winds down, we are reminding New York families about the game-changing Summer EBT program to make sure that kids can access healthy meals all year long. This extra support will give families the boost they need to keep food on the table and provide children with the well-balanced, nutritious meals they need to learn and grow. I thank our partners at every level of government for making this funding available, and I encourage families to check their eligibility and apply before the September 3 deadline.” - Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York

You can find more information on the program here and apply for the program here.