ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced free charging at all EVolve New York Direct Current stations from July 1 at midnight through July 5 at midnight. The goal of the promotion is to encourage more New Yorkers to drive cleaner during the holiday weekend.

"My administration remains laser-focused on making continuous investments in green energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and this free charging holiday is a celebration of that commitment," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "By making it easier for more New Yorkers to charge their electric vehicles and drive cleaner, we can inspire more electric vehicle adoption across the state, ushering in a cleaner, greener future for New York."

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has placed around 100 high speed chargers across New York State. Travelers going in any direction can visit an EVolve New York station, plug in, and be back on the road within 20 minutes.

You can see a full map of EVolve NY charging locations on the NYPA website.

"These free fast charging electric vehicle stations offered at Evolve NY sites across the state over the holiday week will help lower the cost of travel for New Yorkers on one of the busiest weekends of the year," Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado added in the statement. "We are hopeful that these free charging stations will help encourage more New Yorkers, and travelers from other states, to turn to energy efficient, emission-free vehicles and provide a cleaner environment for our children."

This promotion supports Governor Hochul's "Make Ready" program, which hopes to install more than 50,000 chargers by 2025 through investor-owned funding. Additionally, New York State hopes to reach 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by that same year. Today, New York State has more than 970 public fast chargers in over 228 locations.

