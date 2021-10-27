DMV and DEC remind motorists deer and moose are more active October through December

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have issued a reminder to motorists that deer and moose become more active in the fall.

State officials say from October through December the animals are more likely to enter public roadways and it is breeding season and they are more visible.

Citing data from the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, officials say 43% of crashes in 2020 between deer and vehicles occurred during this three-month span.

During the fall months, motorists should drive with extra caution to help avoid collisions with deer and moose. Be on the lookout for deer-crossing signs along roadways. They indicate deer have been seen at that location and have collided with cars there. Those signs are meant to warn you to be extra cautious when driving through such locations. - Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee

Officials say animals are especially active at dawn and dusk and you can take the following precautions to reduce the chance of a crash:

Decrease speed when you approach deer near roadsides. Deer can "bolt" or change direction at the last minute.

If you see a deer go across the road, decrease speed and be careful. Deer travel in groups so expect other deer to follow.

Use emergency lights or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are seen on or near the road.

Use caution on roadways marked with deer crossing signs.

Use extreme caution when driving at dawn or dusk, when animal movement is at its highest and visibility is reduced.

If you encounter an animal on the roadway, brake firmly but do not swerve. Swerving can cause a collision with another vehicle, a tree, a pole, or other objects.



If you strike an animal the DEC says to stay away from it, below you can find some other tips:

