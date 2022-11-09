DEC: Regular firearms season for deer and bear in New York’s Southern Zone begins November 19

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced deer and bear hunting seasons in New York’s Southern Zone begin November 19.

According to the DEC, approximately 85% of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters will participate in regular firearms season for deer and bear in the southern zone which begins November 19 and continues through December 11. The DEC said harvest during this season accounts for around 60% of the total statewide deer harvest and a substantial part of the statewide bear harvest.

That is followed by late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons which will begin on December 12 and continue through December 20. It takes place again from December 26 through January 1.

The DEC reminds hunters that the daily hunting hours for deer and bear include the full daylight period, beginning 30 minutes before sunrise and continuing until 30 minutes after sunset. You can check the times before hunting each day here.

You can find further information on deer and bear hunting season here.