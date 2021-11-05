Watch
Cuomo prosecutor seeks more time to finish investigation

AP
Cuomo
Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:17:41-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time, saying the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was "potentially defective."

The request from Albany Country District Attorney David Soares throws the high-profile case in turmoil a week after Cuomo was accused in a criminal complaint filed by the local sheriff of committing a misdemeanor sex crime.

Soares said in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler that his office had been investigating the matter for several months and that the sheriff's action complicated matters.

