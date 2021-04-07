Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Groll/AP
In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update at Baber AME Church in Rochester, N.Y. "We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread." (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:40:18-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion says he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” when she protested.

The interview with the Times Union of Albany was published Wednesday and adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo. He is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The woman spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but said he’s sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources