COVID numbers reach record low in New York

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's a healthy dose of good news concerning the fight against the coronavirus.

Health officials say the state's 7-day average positivity rate is now 0.71%.

That's the lowest number since the COVID-19 crisis began.

The previous record was 0.75% set in August 2020.

We have now seen 55 days of consecutive decline here in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement today that said, "New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New

Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot."