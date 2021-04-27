Bill would end sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by retail pet shops in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bill that would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by retail pet shops in New York State has passed the Senate and Assembly Agriculture Committees.

The sponsors of the bill, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D - 12th District) and Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal (D - 67th District) say it is the first procedural hurdle to the bill becoming a law.

The summary of the bill says it:

Prohibits the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by retail pet shops; authorizes collaboration with entities to provide space to showcase cats or dogs owned by certain entities for the purpose of adoption.

According to Gianaris and Rosenthal the bill aims to stop the puppy mill pipeline. They say most of the animals for sale in pet stores come from notorious mills which are known to be inhumane.

“New York State has a real opportunity to shut down the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline once and for all and to provide homes to so many animals in need of fur-ever families,” said Rosenthal. “Despite all regulations, the vast majority of animals for sale in pet stores still come from puppy mills, which are places of unimaginable cruelty. Until we pass this law to stop the sales of dogs and cats in pet stores, more well-meaning animal lovers will be duped into buying sick animals that will cost them both financially and emotionally.

“With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for puppy mills that abuse animals to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities,” said Gianaris. “I am pleased this important proposal continues to build momentum in the legislature.”